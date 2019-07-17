Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Amfeltec’s New Enterprise-level Squid Carrier Board is the Fastest on the Market for M.2 or NGSFF PCIe SSD Expansion Amfeltec’s New Enterprise-level Squid Carrier Board is the Fastest on the Market for M.2 or NGSFF PCIe SSD Expansion CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedWPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2019 DistributionWPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2019 DistributionPCL Construction and 3DR Sign Multiyear Drone Software Agreement