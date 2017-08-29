Toronto ON, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

AMI-tv announces fall programming schedule

Toronto, August 29, 2017 – Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today its diverse schedule for the 2017 fall season including returning favourites, programs available for the first time with description, a collection of compelling documentaries and the addition of a second movie night.

AMI This Week, will kick off a new season on September 4 at 7 p.m. ET with a special one-hour episode further exploring the station’s new fall programs, featuring exclusive interviews and sneak peeks. Additionally, the AMI This Week crew heads to the set of Murdoch Mysteries for a behind the scenes look at the show and chats with some of the stars, including Yannick Bisson. The new season of Murdoch Mysteries begins October 1 on AMI-tv.

This season AMI This Week welcomes a new co-host as motivational speaker and former Paralympic rower Victoria Nolan joins Anthony McLachlan. New episodes of AMI This Week begin September 11 at a new time, 8:30 p.m. ET.

“I’m proud to say we have an exceptional mix of content,” says Brian Perdue, Director of Programming for AMI-tv. “Not only are we investing significantly in original productions, we’ve secured some great programs that you won’t find with description anywhere else.”

AMI original productions remain a pillar of the fall schedule with returning programs like Blind Sighted with Kelly MacDonald and Challenges and Change with Craig Oliver, along with a number of new productions including Menu Match-up and Food Spin with Chef Aleem. Additionally, AMI is producing a variety of original documentaries to share compelling stories from across Canada. This fall tune in for an exclusive interview with The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, catch Grant Hardy taking on the infamous Grouse Grind in Vancouver, and more.

Returning favourites to AMI-tv include: Law and Order: SVU, House, Magnum, P.I. and Schitt’s Creek. New additions include the legal drama Suits and never-before described episodes of Elementary, a contemporary update to the classic character of Sherlock Holmes. AMI-tv has also added a second movie night to the schedule – described movies will now run every Friday and Saturday and commercial free movies will air at midnight.

Check your local listings for the AMI-tv channel and show times in your region. The full AMI-tv fall programming schedule is available online. For a complete list of programming available with described video visit www.ami.ca/dvguide or call the DV Guide Call Centre at 1-855-855-1114.

