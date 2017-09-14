Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Amperity Partners with Microsoft to Unlock the Power of Customer Data Amperity Partners with Microsoft to Unlock the Power of Customer Data Amperity Partners with Microsoft to Unlock the Power of Customer Data RecommendedORHub (ORHB) Joins ICHOM TechHub to Propel Value-Driven Improvements in HealthcareSchedule It Hires VP of Operations as Company Reaches Transaction Processing and Call Volume MilestonesAmperity Partners with Microsoft to Unlock the Power of Customer Data