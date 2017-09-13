AMTA Partners with Missing Children Society of Canada

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – September 13, 2017) – The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) has entered into a partnership with the Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) to help expand the reach and power of the society’s network.

“When it comes to important causes, the AMTA is always ready to use our various channels of communication to share information,” says AMTA President Lorraine Card. “In the event a child goes missing, it is a social duty for everyone to be engaged, and we are pleased to help the MCSC bring attention to these issues and other initiatives that support such issues.”

Among other initiatives, the AMTA will become a CodeSearch partner. CodeSearch is an app-based rapid response program that engages corporate Canada in partnership with MCSC and law enforcement for missing children.

“A partnership with the AMTA is an incredible opportunity,” says Amanda Pick, CEO, MCSC. “We know that it only takes one person in the right place at the right time to help a missing child. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, commercial transport vehicles are in every community across Canada. The drivers behind the wheel of those trucks are ideally positioned to provide the valuable eyes and ears in the search for missing children.”

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/13/11G145427/Images/amtajpg-93d42d5f9a06b448846320eb1954ddd6.jpg