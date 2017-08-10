Amur Equipment Finance Promotes Michael P. Karman to Co-President

GRAND ISLAND, NE–(Marketwired – Aug 10, 2017) – Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF), a 2016 Top Ten independent equipment finance company, announced today the promotion of Michael P. Karman to Co-President. Michael will be working alongside Andrea Zana, AmurEF’s Co-President and Chief Risk Officer. In addition to his new responsibilities, Michael will retain his current position of Chief Commercial Officer. Malia K. Du Mont, former Co-President and Chief Operating Officer is stepping down to pursue other opportunities in academia, but will remain an advisor to AmurEF.

“Malia truly has been instrumental in leading our company’s transformation and growth for the last two years,” said Mostafiz ShahMohammed, AmurEF’s Chairman and CEO. “Additionally, we are delighted that Michael has accepted his new role. As a highly respected industry veteran, Michael is a natural fit for the position and we are confident he will continue to build upon the significant work that has already been accomplished.”

Michael joined AmurEF in 2014, initially as President of Eastern Region Sales and then Chief Commercial Officer.

“I am honored to accept this new role with AmurEF and look forward to further strengthening our sustainable and scalable model for business growth,” said Michael Karman. “Regarding Malia, I believe I speak for everyone at AmurEF, when I say it has been a pleasure to work with such a talented and exceptional person and we are delighted she will remain connected with all of us through her advisory position.”

Additionally, James Truran, Amur Finance Company’s current Vice President of Strategic Planning, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer at AmurEF. James began working with Amur Finance Company and its subsidiaries in 2016 as a strategy and operational efficiency consultant. Prior to Amur, James worked in the Pentagon as the United Kingdom’s Exchange Officer to the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

AmurEF currently employs over 120 professionals across the United States, with key management, credit processing, underwriting, servicing, and finance functions located in its headquarters in Grand Island, Nebraska. AmurEF also has additional offices in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California.

AmurEF directly serves business owners and channel vendor partners that service an array of equipment-intensive industries including: transportation, construction, commercial and industrial equipment, food service, packaging, and printing. The company offers customized finance programs, including some with same-day credit decisions and funding for its business customers and vendor partners. With a dedicated support team on staff, AmurEF handles equipment financing needs ranging from as little as $10,000 to over $2 million.

About Amur Equipment Finance

Founded in 1996, Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF) is a nationally ranked 2016 independent equipment finance provider and Top Twenty vendor channel origination company, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners. AmurEF is a subsidiary of New York-based Amur Finance Company, a global diversified holding company with over $800M in assets.

For more information, visit amuref.com.