Anacott Resources Corp. Completes Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anacott Resources Corp. (“Anacott” or the “Company”), Silverstone Resources Corp., Buckingham Copper Corp., Stowe One Investments Corp., Lillingstone Metals Inc., 2583262 Ontario Inc., Chackmore Unit Trust and Akeley Unit Trust are pleased to announce that the arrangement previously announced by Anacott in its July 27, 2017 news release was completed July 28, 2017.

Arrangement

Under the statutory plan of arrangement (“Plan of Arrangement”), each Anacott shareholder received the following in exchange for each existing common share of Anacott: 1.00 new Anacott common share; 1.00 Silverstone Resources Corp. common share; 0.71 of a Buckingham Copper Corp. common share, 0.71 of a Stowe One Investments Corp. common share; 0.71 of a Lillingstone Metals Inc. common share; 0.71 of a 2583262 Ontario Inc. common share; 0.71 of a Chackmore Unit Trust trust unit; and 0.71 of a Akeley Unit Trust trust unit.

As a result of completing the Plan of Arrangement, Silverstone Resources Corp., Buckingham Copper Corp., Stowe One Investments Corp., Lillingstone Metals Inc., 2583262 Ontario Inc., Chackmore Unit Trust and Akeley Unit Trust are now separate reporting issuers and Anacott holds no interest in any of the aforementioned entities.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Anacott Resources Corp. Dr. Fletcher Morgan, President (604) 558-7685 fmorgan@ecapitalpartners.ca