Anacott Resources Corp. Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anacott Resources Corp. (“Anacott” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, shareholders voted 99.69% in favour of the spin out of Silverstone Resources Corp., Buckingham Copper Corp., Stowe One Investments Corp., Lillingstone Metals Inc., 2583262 Ontario Inc., Chackmore Unit Trust and Akeley Unit Trust (collectively, the “Spin-Cos”).

Under the terms of the proposed spin-out to be completed through a statutory plan of arrangement (“Plan of Arrangement”), the shareholders of Anacott will receive common shares or trust units, as applicable, of the Spin-Cos by way of a share exchange (the “Share Exchange”). Pursuant to the Share Exchange each Anacott shareholder will receive the following in exchange for each existing common share of Anacott: 1.00 new Anacott common share; 1.00 Silverstone Resources Corp. common share; 0.71 of a Buckingham Copper Corp. common share, 0.71 of a Stowe One Investments Corp. common share; 0.71 of a Lillingstone Metals Inc. common share; 0.71 of a 2583262 Ontario Inc. common share; 0.71 of a Chackmore Unit Trust trust unit; and 0.71 of a Akeley Unit Trust trust unit.

The spin-out transaction remains subject to final court approval and is expected to be completed on or about July 28, 2017.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the re-election of Dr. Fletcher Morgan, Candice Williams and Catalin Chiloflischi as directors at today’s Meeting. At the Meeting shareholders also re-appointed D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year, set the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at three and approved an amendment to the Company’s articles.

