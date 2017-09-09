Anfield Gold Announces Filing of Technical Report for Feasibility Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anfield Gold Corp. (“Anfield” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ANF) announces the filing of the technical report for its Feasibility Study (the “Study”), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), for its 100%-owned Coringa Project (“Coringa” or the “Project”). A summary of the results of the Study were previously announced in the Company’s press release dated July 25, 2017 (the “Study NR”).

In connection with the preparation of the technical report, Anfield noted a discrepancy between the results of the Study and certain results that were previously disclosed in the Study NR. The discrepancy was caused by the correction of pre-production estimates. A summary of the changes can be found in the below tables. The Company views these changes as non-material.

Economic Results at $1,250/oz Au Units Jul 25th Press Release Sep 8th Technical Report Pre-Tax NPV (5%) $M $34.0 $33.3 Pre-Tax IRR % 32.9% 32.1% Post-Tax NPV (5%) $M $31.0 $30.5 Post-Tax IRR % 30.8% 30.1%

Cash Costs Units Jul 25th Press Release Sep 8th Technical Report C1 Cash Costs Net of By-products $/oz $585 $588 All-in Sustaining Cash Cost $/oz $783 $786

Note: All currencies are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified. Base case economics are based on a gold price of $1,250 per ounce (“oz”), silver price of $18.00 per oz and an exchange rate of 3.2 (US$:R$).

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release pertaining to the Project has been reviewed and approved by Robert Michel, SME Registered Member of Robert Michel Enterprises, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Robert Michel is independent of Anfield.

Anfield Gold Corp. (TSXV:ANF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious metal exploration and development company focused on the development of the Coringa Project located in Para State, Brazil. Anfield’s strategic plan includes the acquisition of other gold projects with the goal of becoming a mid-tier gold mining company.

