Anfield Gold Announces Legal Action

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anfield Gold Corp. (“Anfield” or “Company”) (TSXV:ANF) announces that it has determined that the Brazilian Ministério Público Federal (“MPF”) has brought an action against the Secretaria de Estado de Meio Ambiente e Sustentabilidade (“SEMAS”), the Departamento Nacional de Produção Mineral (“DNPM”) and Anfield’s subsidiary, Chapleau Exploração Mineral Ltda (“Chapleau”). The action seeks to nullify the trial mining licenses previously granted to Chapleau by SEMAS and states that SEMAS should not have granted the licenses without requiring Chapleau to prepare a full socio-economic analysis and Environmental Impact Study (“EIS”) for the Coringa Project (the “Project”). Anfield and its legal counsel believe that Chapleau has complied with all applicable regulations and are preparing a response to the action, even though the MPF has not served the action on Anfield or Chapleau. Anfield is continuing to advance its EIS, which is required for the license to operate the Project in accordance with the Feasibility Study for the Project dated effective July 1, 2017.

About Anfield Gold

Anfield Gold Corp. (TSXV:ANF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious metal exploration and development company focused on the development of the Coringa Project located in Para State, Brazil. Anfield’s strategic plan also includes the acquisition of other gold projects with the goal of becoming a mid-tier gold mining company.

