Anfield Gold Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 23, 2017) - Anfield Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:ANF) (the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2017 in Vancouver. At the meeting, shareholders voted in favour of electing each of Marshall Koval, John Murphy, Alan Carter, Anish Sunderji and Steven Busby as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year. The shareholders also voted in favour of each of the other matters considered, including appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to determine the remuneration payable to the auditors.

About Anfield Gold

Anfield Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:ANF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious metal exploration and development company focused on the development of the Coringa Project located in Para State, Brazil. The Company’s strategic plan also includes the acquisition of other gold projects with the goal of becoming a mid-tier gold mining company.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://anfieldgold.com

Anfield Gold Corp.

Marshall Koval, Chairman & CEO

