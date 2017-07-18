Angkor Gold Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

SEXSMITH, AB–(Marketwired – July 18, 2017) – ANGKOR GOLD CORP. (TSX VENTURE: ANK)(OTC PINK: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company “) CEO Mike Weeks is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant T. Smith, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Smith’s management background extends over 20 years with diverse operations and organizations, including Johnsen Archer and PriceWaterhouse Coopers. He is a Chartered Accountant and has over a decade of experience in the accounting field. Mr. Smith is the senior partner with Clearline Chartered Accountants, a firm of chartered accountants with offices in Vancouver, North Vancouver and White Rock.

He serves as the CFO for several public companies on TSX Venture Exchange with operations in Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Mr. Smith also has extensive experience serving private companies in various industries as well as not-for-profit organizations. He is very active in his community, supporting both the arts and social services by serving on various Boards, until recently he was the President of the Vancouver Chamber Choir and served as the treasurer of the MS Society for five years. He is currently the treasurer of the Honour House Society. He holds a BFA (1984) from York University and received his designation as a CA in 2005.

“We are very pleased to add Grant’s experience and expertise to the Angkor team,” said CEO Mike Weeks. “As we advance our portfolio of exploration and development projects it is important to have the ongoing assistance of exceptional professionals like Grant. I also want to thank our outgoing Interim CFO, Terry Mereniuk, for his hard work and assistance during the transition.”

As part of his appointment, Mr. Smith will be granted 300,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.30 in accordance with the company’s Stock Option Plan. These stock options vest over a period of twelve months following the grant date.

The Company would also like to announce the grant of an additional 1,000,000 incentive stock options to Directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The option grants are issued pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.30.

The above options are for a five year term from the date of the grant and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

