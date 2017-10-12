ANGLE plc Announces Proposed Further Subscription for £ 2.8 Million

GUILDFORD, SURREY–(Marketwired – Oct 12, 2017) – ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY)

PROPOSED FURTHER SUBSCRIPTION FOR £2.8 MILLION

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that further to the announcement on 5 October 2017, the Company has conditionally raised approximately £2.8 million by way of a subscription for 7,481,570 new Ordinary Shares (the “Further Subscription Shares”) at a price of 37.5 pence each (the “Further Subscription”). The Further Subscription is in addition to the Fundraising to raise approximately £12.2 million (before expenses) through the issue of 34,789,178 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 35 pence per new Ordinary Share, as announced on 5 October 2017.

The Further Subscription has been entered into to allow an investor to subscribe for new shares; the investor had wanted to participate in the Fundraising, but due to the compact timelines of the Fundraising, could not co-ordinate the necessary paperwork in time. Whilst neither the Directors nor the Company gives any warranty or undertaking that EIS relief will be available in relation to any of the Further Subscription Shares it is expected that the investor will seek EIS relief in respect of 2,666,666 of the Further Subscription Shares (“EIS Further Subscription Shares”); EIS relief will not be sought for the remaining 4,814,904 Further Subscription Shares (“Non-EIS Further Subscription Shares”). The issue price for the Further Subscription Shares represents a premium of approximately 7.14 per cent. to the issue price of the Fundraising Shares.

Issue of the EIS Further Subscription Shares is not conditional on either the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting or the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and is only conditional upon admission to trading on AIM of the EIS Further Subscription Shares becoming effective (the “EIS Further Subscription Admission”).

Issue of the Non-EIS Further Subscription Shares is not conditional on the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting, the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional or on EIS Further Subscription Admission and is only conditional upon admission to trading on AIM of the Non-EIS Further Subscription Shares becoming effective. Application will be made by the Company for the Further Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that the Further Subscription Shares will be admitted to trading on AIM and that dealings will commence at 8am on 25 October 2017 for the EIS shares and on 26 October 2017 for the remainder. Following the EIS Further Subscription Admission and the Non-EIS Further Subscription Admission, it is expected that the Company will have 82,297,344 Ordinary Shares in issue.

As a result of the Further Subscription, the total number of new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Fundraising and the Further Subscription will be 42,270,748 and the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following admission of all of the Fundraising Shares and the Further Subscription Shares will be 117,086,522. The new Ordinary Shares being issued pursuant to the Fundraising and Further Subscription will represent approximately 36.1 per cent. of the Enlarged Issued Share Capital.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

“This further subscription will give the Company a stronger balance sheet, which will provide flexibility to both target relevant investment and assist the Company in pursuing commercial partnerships for both Parsortix™ and the assets to be acquired from Axela.”

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the announcement entitled “Acquisition and Fundraising” released on 5 October 2017 unless the context requires otherwise.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

