Angle PLC: Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY–(Marketwired – Dec 27, 2017) – Angle PLC (OTCQX: ANPCY) (AIM: AGL)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:   ANGLE plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer    
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights   X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments    
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights    
Other (please specify)iii:    
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name   Dermot Keane
City and country of registered office (if applicable)   London UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name    
City and country of registered office (if applicable)    
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:   22 December 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):   22 December 2017
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
    % of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)		   % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		   Total of both
 in % (8.A +
8.B)		   Total number of
voting rights of
issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached   10.91%   0.0   10.91%   117,086,522
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		   7.29%            
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		   Number of voting rights ix   % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		   Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		   Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		   Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
    12,777,088       10.91%    
                 
                 
SUBTOTAL 8. A   12,777,088   10.91%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument   Expiration
datex		   Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		   Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		   % of voting rights
                 
                 
                 
        SUBTOTAL 8. B 1        
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument   Expiration
date x		   Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		   Physical or cash
settlement xii		   Number of voting rights   % of voting rights
                     
                     
                     
            SUBTOTAL 8.B.2        
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii   X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		    
Namexv   % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
UBS Private Nominees   10.91%       10.91%
             
             
             
             
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder    
The number and % of voting rights held    
The date until which the voting rights will be held    
 
11. Additional information xvi
 
             
Place of completion   London
Date of completion   22 December 2017

Contacts:
