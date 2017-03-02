Anglo Pacific Group PLC: Notice of Results: Full Year 2016 Results

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Mar 2, 2017) – Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the “Company”) (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) is pleased to announce that it will be publishing its results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016 on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

There will be an analyst presentation on the Company’s annual results at 9:30am on March 30, 2017 at the offices of Redleaf Communications. To register your attendance or for further information, please contact Redleaf Communications on +44 (0) 20 7382 4769 or by emailing [email protected].

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company’s strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

