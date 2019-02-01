Angus Announces Termination of Letter of Intent

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Angus Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: GUS.P) (“Angus” or the “Company”), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) announces that the Company and AAA Medic Montreal Inc. have agreed to terminate a previously announced letter of intent (the “LOI“) between the parties. For more information on the LOI and transactions contemplated thereby, please see Company’s news release dated September 4, 2018.

It is anticipated that the common shares of Angus will resume trading in the coming days.

The Company will continue to identify and evaluate other opportunities for the purpose of completing a Qualifying Transaction under the CPC policy of the TSXV. Trading of Angus’ common shares is expected to resume trading on the TSXV shortly.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Angus Ventures Inc.,

Patrick Langlois

President and Chief Executive Officer

The Company is a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange (the “CPC Policy”). Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC Policy, until the completion of its “Qualifying Transaction” (as defined in the CPC Policy), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction. This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators including the following: (i) the Company has no commercial operations and has no history of profit; (ii) investment in the common shares of the Company is highly speculative given the unknown nature of the Company’s business and its present stage of development; (iii) there is no assurance that the Company will find a profitable undertaking or that it can successfully conclude a purchase of such an undertaking at all or on terms which are commercially acceptable; (iv) the directors and officers of the Company will only devote a portion of their time to the business and affairs of the Company and some of them are or will be engaged in other projects or businesses such that conflicts of interest may arise from time to time; and (v) there can be no assurance that an active and liquid market for the Company’s common shares will develop and an investor may find it difficult to resell its common shares. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.