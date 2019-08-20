Animal Health Sold for $7.6 Billion

CBJ — Animal Health is being sold by Bayer of Germany to U.S.-based drug firm Elanco for US$7.6 billion.

The sale by Bayer will help it focus on the company’s life sciences industry.

It’s expected the sale will be completed around this time next year, pending legal approval.

Bayer’s Animal Health business is a global leader in the segment with sales of $1.8 billion last year.

Bayer is selling off several divisions including a swath of its over-the-counter medicines division, known as Consumer Health.

The unit includes household-name brands like painkiller Aspirin and indigestion treatment Alka-Seltzer.

