Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

TOKYO, JAPAN–(Marketwired – July 09, 2017) – We, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG), hereby announce that we filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2017 (local time).

A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained from our website at https://www.mizuho-fg.com/investors/financial/sec/form20f.html. Holders of our American Depository Receipts may request a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge by emailing twenty.f@mizuhofg.co.jp. In the e-mail request, please include the following information:

・ your name;

・ your mailing address with zip/postal code; and

・ your e-mail address.