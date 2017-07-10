Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
TOKYO, JAPAN–(Marketwired – July 09, 2017) – We, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG), hereby announce that we filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2017 (local time).
A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained from our website at https://www.mizuho-fg.com/investors/financial/sec/form20f.html. Holders of our American Depository Receipts may request a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge by emailing twenty.f@mizuhofg.co.jp. In the e-mail request, please include the following information:
・ your name;
・ your mailing address with zip/postal code; and
・ your e-mail address.
|This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer for sale or solicitation for investment or other similar activity in or outside Japan.
Masako Shiono
Mizuho Financial Group
(81-3) 5224-2671
masako.shiono@mizuhofg.co.jp