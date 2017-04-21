Announcing the Super-Fast Sony a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera; Pre-Orders begin at B&H

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – April 21, 2017) – Bringing the speed, the Sony a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera takes impressive multimedia capabilities and ups the processing capabilities for ultra-fast continuous shooting. Making use of a 24.2MP full-frame Exmor RS stacked CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor, the a9 is capable of shooting at up to 20 fps, recording UHD 4K video internally, and shooting with an expanded sensitivity range to ISO 204,800.

Sony a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1333228-REG/sony_ilce_9_b_alpha_a9_mirrorless_digital.html

24.2MP Full-Frame Stacked CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor

Internal UHD 4K Video & S-Log3 Gamma

5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization

693-Point AF with 93% Frame Coverage

Blackout-Free Quad-VGA 3.7m-Dot OLED EVF

3.0″ 1.44m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

20 fps Shooting and ISO 204,800

Built-In Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Dual SD Slots

Integrated LAN and PC Sync Terminals

Poised for speed, the Sony Alpha a9 features a first-for-full-frame 24.2MP Exmor RS stacked CMOS that affords impressively quick readout speeds to benefit up to 20 fps continuous shooting and UHD 4K video recording. The sensor’s back-illuminated design also affords high sensitivity to an extended ISO 204,800 with reduced noise for clean image quality in a variety of lighting conditions. Additionally, uncompressed raw files can be recorded in 14-bit for greater color fidelity and post-production flexibility.

Matching its professional imaging capabilities is a well-rounded physical construction that is fully weather-sealed for use in trying environmental conditions. For clear, uncompromised viewing, a quad-VGA OLED Tru-Finder is featured with an impressive 3.686m-dot resolution and 120 fps refresh rate for clear, bright, and smooth eye-level viewing. Alternatively, a 3.0″ 1.44m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD is also available to benefit working from high and low angles. Dual SD memory card slots, a customizable menu system, and a variety of physical control dials further round out the camera’s intuitive design, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enables wireless image sharing and remote camera control from linked mobile devices.

Sony a9 pre-orders begin at B&H this morning at 10:00 AM EST.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1333228-REG/sony_ilce_9_b_alpha_a9_mirrorless_digital.html

