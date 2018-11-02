Annual grant of stock options to Directors and Officers

CBJ Newsmakers

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MPV Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “MPV”) (CSE:MPV) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the granting of a total of 550,000 stock options to its Directors and Officers. Each option entitles its holder to subscribe for one share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years.

About MPV Exploration Inc.

MPV Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on base metals projects in the Chibougamau region of Northern Quebec. Its main asset is the UMEX Copper-Zinc project, which is located approximately 50 kilometers West of the town of Chapais on traditional Eeyou Istchee Territory and covers a total 7,000 hectares over a length of 16.8 kilometers. Documented mineralization on the UMEX property consist of volcanic massive sulphides (VMS) within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which is known for its numerous precious metals and polymetallic deposits.

For further information, please contact:

www.mpvexploration.com

Jean-Francois Perras, President and CEO

(514) 667-7171