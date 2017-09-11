Antler Hill Announces Closing of $750,000 Private Placement

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Antler Hill Mining Ltd. (TSXV:AHM.H) (the “Corporation” or “Antler Hill”) – Peter Bures, Chief Executive Officer of Antler Hill Mining Ltd. (the “Corporation“), announces the Corporation has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering, which consisted of the issuance of 50,000,000 common shares at an issue price of $0.015 per common share for aggregate proceeds of $750,000 (Cdn.) (the “Offering”). The common shares have a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering. The Corporation paid finder’s fees totaling $47,482.58 to several arm’s length finders and issued 3,165,505 finder’s options exercisable at $0.05 and expiring 12 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering was completed in reliance on the temporary relief measures established by the TSXV pursuant to its bulletin dated April 7, 2014 in relation to the extension and modification of temporary relief from certain pricing requirements (the “Temporary Relief Measures“). In order to comply with the Temporary Relief Measures, the Corporation will consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on a 1 for 3.3333333 basis, resulting in 1 new common share for every 3.3333333 old common shares. The Corporation has provided a written undertaking to the TSXV to hold a special shareholders meeting to approve the consolidation within 180 days of completion of the Offering. All figures noted herein are prior to giving effect to the consolidation.

For further information, please contact:

Antler Hill MINING LTD.

Peter Bures, CEO and Director

Phone: (437) 997-8088

E-Mail: peter@antlerhillmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.