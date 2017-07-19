APEC Business Advisory Council to Convene in Toronto July 24-28, 2017

TORONTO, July 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) will hold its third meeting for 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton in Toronto 24-28 July 2017 in preparation for its high-level debriefing with APEC leaders in Vietnam 4-7 November 2017.

ABAC is a private-sector arm of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), comprising 21 member economies. ABAC’s main mission is to advise APEC officials on business sector priorities and concerns, and present annual recommendations to APEC leaders. ABAC’s members include CEOs, presidents, and senior executives of leading corporations from the APEC region. Canada’s ABAC Member representative is Ms. Suzanne M. Benoît, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal.

Date: July 24-28, 2017

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto ON, M5V 3G7

Note: While ABAC working sessions are closed to media, there are several unique media opportunities during the five-day conference, including: working luncheons with high-profile government speakers on 25 and 27 July, the APEC-Canada Growing Business Partnership Symposium on Technology and Innovation (ABACx) on 25 July, and the official ABAC Press Conference on 28 July (11:30 – 12:30 p.m.). Click here for our full Press Kit, including accreditation information.

Press Kit: www.asiapacific.ca/sites/default/files/abac_iii_presskit_rls.pdf

Internet: www.asiapacific.ca/about-us/networks/abac

