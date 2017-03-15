Aphria Issues Common Shares Pursuant to Shares for Services Agreement

LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) -

Aphria Inc. (“Aphria” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:APH)(OTCQB:APHQF) announces that the Company has entered into a consulting agreement (the “Agreement“) pursuant to which the Company has issued 37,500 common shares as partial consideration for the consultant’s ongoing services. In accordance with the Agreement, an additional 112,500 common shares have been issued in escrow, to be released to the consultant upon the completion of certain time-based and performance-based milestones.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the common shares issued pursuant to the Agreement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Aphria



Aphria Inc., one of Canada’s lowest cost producers, produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis. Located in Leamington, Ontario, the greenhouse capital of Canada. Aphria is truly powered by sunlight, allowing for the most natural growing conditions available. We are committed to providing pharma-grade medical cannabis, superior patient care while balancing patient economics and returns to shareholders. We are the first public licenced producer to report positive cash flow from operations and the first to report positive earnings in consecutive quarters.

