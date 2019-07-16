Apollo 11: July 16, 1969

CBJ — Exactly 50 years to the day, Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, 88, returned to the same spot where he and two other astronauts flew to the moon, lifting off the launch pad from NASA’s Cape Canaveral at 9:32am ET on July 16, 1969 en route to the first-ever manned mission to the moon.

The other surviving astronaut, 89-year-old Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, had also been expected to attend but was an unexplained absentee.

Mission commander Neil Armstrong — who took the first lunar footsteps on July 20, 1969 — died in 2012.

Upon stepping on the moon’s surface out of Apollo’s Lunar Module Eagle it was Armstrong who uttered the now famous words: “It’s one small step for man… one giant leap for mankind.” Armstrong’s historical first step onto the lunar surface was broadcast on live television to a worldwide audience.

Aldrin also walked on the surface of the moon with Armstrong while Collins remained inside the lunar command module.

