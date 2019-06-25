Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Apollo Insurance Solutions Launches Industry-First Online Monthly Subscription Service, Following Close of $1M CAD Angel Round Apollo Insurance Solutions Launches Industry-First Online Monthly Subscription Service, Following Close of $1M CAD Angel Round CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedApollo Insurance Solutions Launches Industry-First Online Monthly Subscription Service, Following Close of $1M CAD Angel RoundApollo Insurance Solutions Launches Industry-First Online Monthly Subscription Service, Following Close of $1M CAD Angel RoundBunker Announces Up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement & Extension of Unsecured Loan Facility