Appeal Court Decision to Result in a Payment to Western Troy of $500,000

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 11, 2017) - Western Troy Capital Resources (TSX VENTURE:WRY) (“Western Troy” or the “Company”) announces that in the Western Troy v. Genivar litigation, the Ontario Appeal Court has ruled that the trial court award of $1.25 million is justified based on trial testimony.

In an order issued by the Ontario Court on November 1, 2016, Genivar was found negligent in a number of instances surrounding its work on Western Troy’s MacLeod Lake Copper/Molybdenum Project. Western Troy was awarded $1.25 million in restitution. Western Troy was also awarded costs and interest. Western Troy appealed the award on the basis that the trial court erred in its determination of damages. In March of 2017, the Appeal Court ordered Genivar to pay Western Troy $750,000 of the $1.25 million trial court award and stayed payment of $500,000 of the trial court award pending the appeal. In its ruling released today, the Appeal Court affirmed the trial court award of $1.25 million. As a result, the stay of the $500,000 payment is lifted. The funds are to be paid by Genivar to Western Troy within 30 days of the ruling.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.