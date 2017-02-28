Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Appian and Blue Prism Team Up to Drive Digital Transformation Appian and Blue Prism Team Up to Drive Digital Transformation Appian and Blue Prism Team Up to Drive Digital Transformation RecommendedhospitalityPulse Debuts FIRE, the Hotels Industry’s First Feature Inventory Response Engine at ITB Berlin 2017hospitalityPulse Debuts FIRE, the Hotels Industry’s First Feature Inventory Response Engine at ITB Berlin 2017Lucite International to Showcase LuciteLux(R) Illumination Series at LightSpace California 2017