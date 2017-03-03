Applied DNA Sciences to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders On March 8, 2017

STONY BROOK, NY–(Marketwired – March 03, 2017) – Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (Applied DNA) (NASDAQ: APDN), a provider of DNA-based supply-chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and product authentication solutions, will provide an audio-only live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

To join the live webcast on March 8, please visit: http://services.choruscall.com/links/apdn170308.html

An archive of the presentation will be available for one year.

The webcast of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders does not constitute attendance. In order to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, shareholders must either authorize a valid proxy or attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders and vote in person.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe by providing biotechnology-driven solutions to help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. Patented botanical DNA solutions can be used to identify, tag, track, and trace products, to help assure authenticity, traceability and quality of products. SigNature DNA is at the heart of a family of uncopyable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward textiles and apparel, DNAnet®, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful track and trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators.

Go to adnas.com for more information, events and to learn more about how Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe. Our common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and our warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by APDN in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe APDN’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of APDN. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to our short operating history, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, market competition and various other factors detailed from time to time in APDN’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 6, 2016, and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2017, which are available at www.sec.gov. APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.