Applied Recognition Announces Limited Opportunity to Participate in Trial of Ver-ID Face Recognition for Windows

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 29, 2017) – Applied Recognition Inc. (ARI) announced today that it is accelerating commercial availability of Ver-ID for Windows in response to recently reported data security breaches. Over half of data breaches are attributable to an exploited password — including the incident announced by Deloitte earlier this week, among many others. Ver-ID for Windows prevents unauthorized access to corporate systems with face recognition technology, replacing inherently vulnerable passwords with strong biometric authentication; a continuous video record of login attempts further deters would-be attackers and simplifies apprehension.

Applied Recognition is calling upon the data security community, device access control professionals and any interested person to assist in making Ver-ID fully-available as quickly as possible by testing and providing feedback to help to finalize the product. Please request a single-PC evaluation version via email to login-eval@appliedrec.com . No special equipment is required — only a Windows PC with an onboard or USB standard-issue camera. Requests will be fulfilled beginning the week of October 9th.

“The practice of data security is facing a real crisis”, according to Don Waugh, ARI’s co-CEO. “The news cycle moves on quickly after each data-spill but the damage to breached-companies, their customers, suppliers, employees and to society at large is deep & long-lasting. It’s past time that enterprises and governments step-up and take advantage of the tools that show that they’re taking data security seriously.”

“Data security professionals have long known that passwords are the weak link in the security chain”, said Ray Ganong, ARI’s co-CEO and CTO. “Whether acquired by sophisticated ‘spear-phishing’ or simply correctly guessed, passwords in the wrong hands open the gate to even the most elaborate and costly defences. It’s no exaggeration to say that devices ‘secured’ with a password are not secure at all.”

Ver-ID Enterprise is already in-deployment with a controlled set of first customers and integrates with VMware Horizon and MS RDS with support for other enterprise desktop management technology (including Citrix) forthcoming. General availability for Windows environments is anticipated in Q4/17 and Applied Recognition is now accepting advanced orders to facilitate the scheduling of implementations. Support for MacOS in anticipated by Q1/18.

APPLIED RECOGNITION INC. (ARI) is a leader in face detection, recognition and authentication technology delivering innovative products for consumers, enterprises and application developers. Founded in 2005, Applied Recognition has developed an extensive portfolio of patents for facial recognition & indexing, and for enterprise-grade, biometric authentication technologies.

ARI serves a broad range of customers, including financial services providers, IoT device manufacturers, and leading software publishers. Licensing is available for software development kits for Windows, Apple, Android and iOS platforms. ARI’s “Ver-ID” product line simplifies the deployment of finished applications for user authentication, identity verification, digital signatures, enterprise desktop security and emotion recognition. To learn more, visit www.appliedrecognition.com.