Applied Recognition & CognoSystems Partner to Accelerate Adoption of Face Recognition for Securing IT Resources

TORONTO, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CognoSytems, Inc. has agreed to distribute Ver-ID Face Authenticator, Applied Recognition’s face recognition solution that eliminates corporations’ dangerous reliance on inherently vulnerable passwords.

“Network attacks through password exploits are the #1 fear of IT administrators and CIOs,” said Logan Davidson, Managing Partner, CognoSystems. “Until now, there just hasn’t been any simple, user-acceptable, and powerful solution to eliminate the vulnerability. Ver-ID Face Authenticator is that solution. It reassures our customers that they won’t be caught in the headlines as yet another victim of a data spill or ransomware attack.”

Ver-ID Face Authenticator (FA) is a smart, seamless solution. It overlays a biometric verification step to any legacy network login process. Face verification is done via the FA mobile app and so adds an additional two factors of security: something you own (your phone) and something you are (your face) – to something you know (your password). The FA mobile app guides the user through a quick series of randomized poses to prevent spoofing (e.g., by a picture or video of user) while verifying the user’s identity against their pre-registered face. Once authenticated, the legacy login process is completed. The FA solution also provides a visual audit trail of all login activity. (Watch Face Authenticator in action at: https://vimeo.com/248874230/2c01cd490a ) .

“We’re delighted to welcome CognoSystems as our business partner”, said Ray Ganong, Co-CEO of Applied Recognition. “As industry-leading experts in enterprise network access control systems, they’ve recognized the security innovation and peace-of-mind that Ver-ID can bring to any organization. We’re looking forward to accelerating the deployment and adoption of this core technology across Canada. Together, we believe we can reduce the economic losses and reputational damage caused by over-reliance on inherently vulnerable password-based controls.”

About Applied Recognition

APPLIED RECOGNITION INC. (ARI) is a leader in face detection, recognition and authentication technology. Founded in 2005, Applied Recognition has developed an extensive portfolio of patents for facial recognition & indexing, and for enterprise-grade, biometric authentication technologies.

Applied Recognition serves a broad range of customers, including financial services providers, IoT device manufacturers, and leading software publishers. Licensing is available for software development kits for both Android and iOS platforms to support online identity verification and digital signature applications, as well as login/authentication. ARI offers Ver-ID Face Authenticator, enabling the addition of second-factor authentication to any enterprise IT access-control system, as an overlay. To learn more, visit www.appliedrecognition.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Telephone: 905-363-7701 ext. 261

Email: media@appliedrec.com

About CognoSystems

COGNOSYSTEMS, INC. is based in Toronto, ON Canada and is a leading provider of DRaaS, Data Security, Virtualization Design and Infrastructure Implementation. With over 15 years of experience, CognoSystems is a leading innovator in developing solutions to allow modern enterprises to fully leverage the benefits of cloud computing whether public, private or hybrid.

CognoSystems uses the idea of Cognitive Technology to offer solutions and services that enable the modern enterprise’s IT infrastructure to grow seamlessly and to protect their environment wherever it may reside. With industry leading next generation technologies, CognoSystems solves the challenges enterprises face when designing, implementing & managing the modern-day data center. To learn more about CognoSystems, visit: www.cognosystems.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Logan Davidson Telephone: 905-483-5368 Email: logan.davidson@cognosystems.com