TORONTO, ON and CHAPEL HILL, NC–(Marketwired – October 12, 2017) – In a live broadcast taking place on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 12pm EDT industry expert CROS NT (a data-driven CRO) will host a Webinar to explain how to apply ICH GCP E6(R2) guidelines to all aspects of clinical trials.

It will cover how to meet ICH E6(R2) Guidelines, enable Risk-Based Monitoring, increase Sponsor’s oversight of data coming from sites and minimize workload.

[Applicable to Sponsors only]

The ICH GCP E6(R2) addendum represents the biggest change in GCP guidelines in over 20 years and they have been in effect since June 2017. The FDA guidance for industry and the EMA reflection paper encourage greater reliance on centralized monitoring practices. 100% SDV is not required or expected by the FDA. Additionally, it is limited in its ability to provide insight into data trends across time, patients and clinical sites. The guidelines highlight that you should use a more comprehensive statistical approach to interrogate data. They also state that the ultimate responsibility for the quality and integrity of the trial data always resides with the sponsor.

In this webinar, CROS NT, will discuss:

How Sponsors can conduct independent verification of the quality and integrity of the data collected from sites

How to further minimize risk for patients

How to optimize costs through more efficient monitoring

How to detect trial misconduct

How to meet regulatory requirements and follow guidelines related to taking a risk-based approach and interrogation of data

The webinar will provide a case study and focus on three key areas:

Risk Management Metrics Centralized Statistical Intelligence Data Visualization and Analytics

To learn more about this complementary event visit: Applying ICH GCP E6(R2) Guidelines to All Aspects of Clinical Trials

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/11/11G146455/Images/CROS_New_Strapline-4_400px-8a321dbed6d79f1dac53c7279e2990f4.jpg