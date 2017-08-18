Appointment of New CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashanti Sankofa, Inc. (“Ashanti” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ASI) announces that Mr. William Pettigrew has resigned as a director and as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Pettigrew for his contributions over the years to the Company as a director and an officer of the Company.

The Company has appointed Nancy Zhao as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company to replace Mr. Pettigrew, effective immediately. Nancy Zhao CPA CGA, is a Certified Professional Accountant with over seven years’ experience with both public and private companies. Ms. Zhao has experience in accounting and finance for various industries including mining, realtor development, property management, sports entertainment, marketing and farming. She also currently holds the position of Chief Financial Officer of Blox, Inc., a publicly listed mining company based in Vancouver, BC.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert Spiers

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, contact Donna Moroney at 604.696.4236.