Appointment of Senior Officer

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – March 03, 2017) – Front Range Resources Ltd. (“Front Range“) (TSX VENTURE: FRK) reports that Mr. Robert Todd has been appointed as Senior Vice President of the Corporation, effective as at today’s date.

Further information relating to Front Range is also available on its website at www.frrl.ca.

