Appointment of Senior Officer

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – March 03, 2017) – Front Range Resources Ltd. (“Front Range“) (TSX VENTURE: FRK) reports that Mr. Robert Todd has been appointed as Senior Vice President of the Corporation, effective as at today’s date.

