April 3, 2018 is Oncology Nursing Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In honour of the 15th annual Oncology Nursing Day, the Canadian Association of Nurses in Oncology invites you to view its new video that shows how oncology nurses, individually and collectively, hold the vision that every Canadian who encounters a cancer diagnosis individually, within their family or community has the right to receive high quality, evidence informed, person-centred cancer care. This year, our theme is “Excellence in Oncology: Our Patients, Our Passion”. The video can be viewed and shared here: https://youtu.be/22057bTIdzk

“As oncology nurses, we are committed to ensuring that all Canadians facing cancer have this type of care experience, and this passion for our patients is what drives our continual commitment to professional development.” said Linda Watson, President of the Canadian Association of Nurses in Oncology.

As part of the annual National Oncology Nursing Day celebrations on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, CANO/ACIO has again partnered with the Canadian Cancer Society to support the Society’s Daffodil Month campaign on Oncology Nursing Day. Daffodil pins are recognized as a symbol of strength, courage and support for those on a cancer journey. Oncology nurses embody those characteristics – each and every day. Oncology nurses have dedicated their careers to supporting those who face cancer. By working together, CANO/ACIO and the Canadian Cancer Society will have a greater impact on the lives of people with cancer and their families.

CANO-ACIO Oncology Nursing Day activities also include a number of events across the country providing opportunities for professional development, recognition and celebration. These events help raise awareness nation-wide and encourages nurses to celebrate in their local community.

Join us on Oncology Nursing Day 2018 – a day to recognize the incredible role that oncology nurses play in the lives of Canadians.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN ASSOCIATION OF NURSES IN ONCOLOGY

CANO/ACIO is the national organization that supports Canadian nurses to advance oncology nursing practice excellence through practice, education, research and leadership for the benefit of all Canadians. Our vision is that CANO/ACIO is a driving force nationally and an influencing force internationally in advancing excellence in cancer nursing across the cancer control spectrum. For further information on CANO/ACIO, Oncology Nursing Day, and the annual CANO/ACIO conference, please visit www.cano-acio.ca.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY NURSING DAY

Oncology Nursing Day was first celebrated in Canada in 2003. This year’s theme is “Excellence in Oncology: Our Patients, Our Passion”. Oncology Nursing Day features events and initiatives that generate momentum and excitement about the oncology nursing practice. www.oncologynursingday.com

