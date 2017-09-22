APT Systems, Inc. and SNAPT Games Launch Game Worldwide on Mobile

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 22, 2017) – APT Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce that today its subsidiary is releasing its first game under SNAPT Games, Inc. The game ‘Chick Chick Boom’ introduces the player to lovely farm scenes, cute farm critters and a quest to solve various puzzles with social mechanics that are supported via a social media giant. Facebook enables players to watch their friends’ progress through all 500 levels of play.

Loosely tied to the nursery rhyme Old MacDonald had a farm, with a chick chick here and a Chick Chick… Boom! It’s a classic match three game with a host of fun twists that will quench the gaming thirst of all fans, young and old, as well as those new to mobile play. The game, which involves matching adorable farm animals on grids to solve various puzzles, is played for free and provides players with options to buy gold coins to control outcomes.

Chick Chick Boom is now available to download from the Google Play Store and will be offered shortly in the Apple App Store. Management has embraced this opportunity to really delve into gaming technology and understand how it might visually impact its trading charts and platform development. More importantly it is the formal start of revenue generation for SNAPT Games and the opening needed to implement some of its marketing strategies.

Glenda Dowie, CEO, of APT Systems, Inc., said, “We believe our supporters will love this gaming experience and we are delighted to announce our second game is due out within two weeks. The gaming division has reignited a creative spark within the team and everyone is excited for those games still on the drawing board to get out to the public.”

About APT Systems, Inc.: The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools like Kencharts and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter. Management recently launched its subsidiary SNAPT Games, Inc. to further facilitate long term goals.

