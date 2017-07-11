Aquatic Informatics Becomes the Largest Water Data Management Company in the World

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – July 11, 2017) – Aquatic Informatics Inc., a global leader in providing innovative software solutions for water data management and analysis, announces the successful amalgamation with WaterTrax and Linko Technology in one of the most important business combinations in recent history for water professionals looking to partner with a single software leader to solve their complex water challenges.

“This amalgamation is an opportunity to deliver greater value for our 1,000 customers, fuel accelerated growth, and realize our mission to host the world’s environmental data for the sustainable management of water resources,” said Ed Quilty, President and CEO at Aquatic Informatics. “WaterTrax and Linko are software solutions preferred by over 550 water and wastewater utilities and agencies for streamlining environmental data management to achieve regulatory compliance and operational excellence. Their 98 percent annual customer renewal rates make it clear that utilities trust these brands for superior cloud-based software and world-class service. All three organizations have a culture of obsessing over our customers and that will continue.”

Aquatic Informatics’ AQUARIUS brand will continue as the most trusted solution worldwide for surface water data management. WaterTrax will continue as a market leader in the municipal drinking water and wastewater segments with its suite of easy-to-use cloud-based solutions for compliance management and operations. Linko will remain the software of choice for industrial pretreatment, FOG (fats, oil, and grease), and liquid hauled waste management among municipal wastewater authorities.

“Integrated water resources management can help communities thrive — economically, socially, and environmentally. Our combined software offering can help water professionals better manage water — from source protection, to safe water delivery, to optimum wastewater treatment,” explained Eric Dorgelo, Chief Technology Officer at Aquatic Informatics. Vickitt Lau, Vice President of Technology and James Griffiths, Chief Financial Officer will join the leadership team at Aquatic Informatics to ensure continuity of service to WaterTrax and Linko customers. James added, “Our combined bench strength will provide synergies in research, software development, DevOps, customer service, and marketing so we can more optimally meet the evolving needs of water professionals and remain the industry standard for environmental data management.”

The corporation will continue to operate offices in Vancouver, British Columbia; Denver, Colorado; Ferndale, Washington; and Hobart, Australia to best service a growing global customer base. Ed Quilty added, “I wanted to extend my appreciation to our long-term local investors, including Renewal Funds, who helped support our growth.” This transaction was also made possible by new capital funding from XPV Water Partners. This investment will help expand Aquatic Informatics software suite and solidifies the company’s position as the global leader for environmental data management, analysis, and compliance software.

About WaterTrax

WaterTrax is an industry-leading software provider that helps agencies and utilities monitor and manage their water and wastewater system data. Through technology-driven data collection, automated data management, and electronic reporting, WaterTrax equips clients with the tools to streamline their regulatory compliance practices and improve data integrity. Established in 2000, WaterTrax has a growing client list of more than 125 leading municipalities and agencies that manage over 4,000 water and wastewater systems across North America.

For more information about WaterTrax, go to www.watertrax.com.

About Linko Technology

Linko Technology is the leading supplier of Industrial Pretreatment; Fats, Oil & Grease (FOG); and Liquid Hauled Waste software to municipal agencies across North America. Since 1996, over 400 Industrial Pretreatment, FOG, and Hauled Waste Software customers across the nation have chosen Linko for their industry leading software, vast implementation experience, and unmatched support.

For more information about Linko, go to http://www.linkotechnology.com.

About Aquatic Informatics Inc.

Aquatic Informatics™ provides software solutions that address critical water data management and analysis challenges for the rapidly growing environmental monitoring industry. Aquatic Informatics is focused on providing solutions to a range of different customer groups including federal, state/provincial, and local government departments; utilities; hydropower operators; mining companies; academic groups; and consulting organizations who collect, manage, and process large volumes of water quality or quantity data.

For more information about Aquatic Informatics, go to www.aquaticinformatics.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to making a difference in water. XPV partners with, invests in, and actively supports entrepreneurial companies so they can grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. XPV manages over $400 million in investment capital from some of the top institutional investors in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The XPV family of portfolio companies is making a difference in water both by driving more efficient management of the world’s most critical resource and by creating significant shareholder value that can help move the industry forward.

For more information about XPV Water Partners, go to www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

