Aquinox to Present at Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aquinox”) (NASDAQ:AQXP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel drug candidates to treat inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers, announced today that David Main, President & CEO, will provide a corporate update at the upcoming Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 9th2018.
Aquinox Presentation Details
Date: Wednesday, May 9th 2018
Time: 6:20 am Pacific Time / 9:20 am Eastern Time
Location: Boston, MA – Intercontinental Hotel Boston
A live webcast and archive of the event will be available at:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oiye7bcp
To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Aquinox website. The corporate overview being presented will be available following the presentation at www.aqxpharma.com.
About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions marked by inflammation and pain. Aquinox’s lead drug candidate, rosiptor (AQX-1125), is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), a condition for which there are currently few FDA approved and/or effective treatment options. Aquinox is focused on leveraging its library of novel compounds that activate SHIP1 to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers. For more information, please visit www.aqxpharma.com.
Investor Contact Info:
Brendan Payne
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
604.901.3019
ir@aqxpharma.com
Gitanjali Ogawa
Vice President
The Trout Group
646-378-2949
Gogawa@troutgroup.com