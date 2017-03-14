Aquinox to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 27th Annual Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aquinox”) (NASDAQ:AQXP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology, announced today that David Main, President & CEO, will provide a corporate update at the upcoming Oppenheimer & Co. 27th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, March 22nd2017.

Aquinox Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, March 22nd2017

Time: 9:45 am Eastern Time / 6:45 am Pacific Time

Location: New York, NY – Westin New York Grand Central

A live audio webcast and archive of the event will be available at:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/healthcare2017/05203513909.cfm

To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Aquinox website. The corporate overview being presented will be available following the presentation at www.aqxpharma.com.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. Our primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5′-phosphatase 1, or SHIP1, which is a key regulator of an important cellular signaling pathway in immune cells, known as the PI3K pathway. Aquinox’s lead drug candidate, AQX-1125, is a small molecule activator of SHIP1 suitable for oral, once daily dosing. In September 2016, we began enrolling patients in a Phase 3 clinical trial of AQX-1125 in our lead indication, Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS). Other indications are under consideration for future investigation. Aquinox has a broad intellectual property portfolio and pipeline of preclinical drug candidates that activate SHIP1. For more information, please visit www.aqxpharma.com.

