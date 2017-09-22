Arbutus Presents HBV Data at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ABUS), an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, today announced presentation of HBV data at the following scientific conferences.

Discovery on Target: Targeting HBV, Sept 25, 2017, Boston, MA

Presentations Include:

RNA Interference: A New Tool in the Toolbox for Treatment of HBV by Amy Lee, Senior Director, Research

HBV Capsid Assembly Inhibitors by Rene Rijnbrand, Vice President, Head of Biology

Discovery on Target: Emerging Oligonucleotide Therapeutics, Sept 27-28, 2017, Boston, MA

Presentation Includes:

RNAi Based Human Therapy for Chronic Hepatitis B Infection by Amy Lee, Senior Director, Research

These presentations will be available by visiting the Investor section of www.arbutusbio.com and selecting Events and Presentations.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic HBV infection. Arbutus is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and has facilities in Warminster, PA. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

