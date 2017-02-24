Archer Western Wins Awards From Regional Hispanic Contractors Association

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – February 24, 2017) – Archer Western was the recipient of two significant awards from the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association (RHCA) – General Contractor of the Year and Project of the Year for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Union Station Streetcar Oak Cliff Southern Extension. The awards were presented at RHCA’s 10th Annual Pillar Awards.

The RHCA promotes and supports the advancement and economic growth of Hispanic Contractors across Texas. As a community resource and outreach program, the RHCA has developed programs for growth and mentorship of its members, as well as streamlined and improved the construction bid process for its members by working with local and state officials.

The Contractor of the Year Award is presented to the organization that had a significant economic impact on the construction profession in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Archer Western was recognized for its relationship with minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) and maintaining the highest levels of safety, quality, and sustainability.

The DART Union Station Streetcar Oak Cliff Southern Expansion exemplified team effort and innovation, while fully utilizing local resources to make an impact on the community. The project included new streetcar stops, constructing double tracks in the center of existing roadways, tying in to an existing live system, as well as the relocation of two fully matured oak trees. Archer Western was the lead member of ACO, an Archer Western, CARCON Industries and Omega Joint Venture that completed the project with an aggressive schedule, exceeded the project’s MWBE participation goals and accomplished an outstanding safety record with zero lost time.

“Archer Western is a leader in the construction industry; a true community partner in many respects and sponsors various programs in areas of education, safety, training, and mentorship programs,” said Arcilia Acosta, President and CEO of CARCON Industries.

Archer Western is part of The Walsh Group, a 119-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services. The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 19 regional offices, and is listed as the 11th largest U.S. national contractor per Engineering News-Record.