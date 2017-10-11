Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Archive360 Featured In CRN 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide Archive360 Featured In CRN 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide Archive360 Featured In CRN 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide RecommendedEnacomm Joins Forces with ConnexiCore to Bring Data-Driven AI and Phone Banking to Financial InstitutionsPuppet Delivers Puppet Tasks(TM) to Eliminate Manual Work Across IT Infrastructure and ApplicationsUnified Signal, Inc. Launches 1st of its Kind Home Phone Enablement Suite