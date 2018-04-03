Arena Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arena Minerals Inc., (TSX-V:AN) (“Arena” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Mark Eaton has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors of Arena would like to thank Mr. Eaton for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours. Following the resignation of Mr. Eaton, Mr. Daniel Bruno, currently acting as Executive Vice Chairman, has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Company is also pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Nicolas Vazquez to the Board. Mr. Vazquez is a partner at Vazquez & Meroni Abogados, a law firm in Argentina with prominent mining experience. Mr Vazquez is a graduate of Universidad Católica Argentina, followed by time within some of Argentina’s largest law firms, including Abeledo Gottheil Abogados, Klein & Franco and Naveira, Truffat, Lorente, Martínez, Anido & López. Mr. Vazquez is also an LLM graduate of Universidad Torcuato DiTella. He has represented mining companies in Argentina and Chile for over 8 years.

“We welcome Nicolas to the Board of Directors,” commented William Randall, President & CEO of the Company. “His expertise and connections within the mining industry in South America will be a great contribution to the Company. I would like to thank Mark for his time as chair of the board and wish him the best in future endeavours.

About Arena Minerals

Arena Minerals is a prospect generator that has two properties under option covering approximately 7,000 hectares within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The properties are at low altitudes, within producing mining camps in infrastructure rich areas. The Company’s flagship asset is the Atacama Copper Property, consisting of approximately 7,000 hectares, in the heart of Chile’s premier copper mining district. The technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo, who is a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101. As the Vice President of Exploration of the Company, Mr. Arseneau is not considered independent.

Cautionary Note Regarding Accuracy and Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements, projections and estimates relating to joint venture programs and potential results and future development of any of the Company’s properties, the progress of drill programs, the prospectivity of, and planned work programs on, such properties, the ability to enter into any additional joint venture partnership agreements as proposed, or at all, the ability of any potential partner to accelerate drill programs, increase the development of any of the projects or prospects of the Company, the results of the exploration program, future financial or operating performance of the Company and its subsidiaries and its projects. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. The statements made herein are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company’s interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the annual information form of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Arena Minerals does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.