Argentina Lithium Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V:LIT) (FSE:OAY1) (WKN:A0RK7E) (OTC:PNXLF), “Argentina Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update with respect to the completion of its private placement (the “Private Placement”). This Private Placement was announced November 21, 2017 and completion of the 1st Tranche was announced on December 21, 2017. The Company anticipates closing the 2nd and final Tranche during the week of January 15, 2018.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration programs on the Company’s projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Nikolaos Cacos”

_____________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

