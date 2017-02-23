Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Argyle Data Extends Predictive Analytics Offerings to Enterprise Data Centers Argyle Data Extends Predictive Analytics Offerings to Enterprise Data Centers Argyle Data Extends Predictive Analytics Offerings to Enterprise Data Centers RecommendedGaming Nation Inc. Initiates Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives Including Potential Sale of BusinessesCorbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating JBT-101 Reduces Inflammation in Alveolar Macrophages from Cystic Fibrosis PatientsGaming Nation Inc. Initiates Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives Including Potential Sale of Businesses