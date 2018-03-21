ARHT Media Announces Holographic Telepresence at Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro, in Central Tokyo

TORONTO, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), a global leader in the development, production and distribution of high quality hologram content through its patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology, today announced the first deployment of its technology in a cinema location at Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro, in Tokyo, Japan.

ARHT’s Holographic Telepresence at cinemas will allow movie studios to holoport their biggest stars into the theatre to promote their movies via press events, premieres or in-lobby marketing, either live or through pre-recorded messaging. This will provide vast flexibility and value to the entertainment industry and fans across the globe as they will be able to enjoy the telepresence of their favorite celebrities, while at the cinema.

As a result of deploying ARHT’s technology, cinemas can also use the holographic presentation, telepresence, or both for corporate events or educational programmes, especially at non-peak times, thus increasing the capacity utilization and return on investment at these venues.

“We see great potential to generate additional excitement for our cinema locations, and movies by using ARHT Media’s ground-breaking technology,” said Cinema Sunshine CEO, Shinichi Sasaki, “it feels like a special effect you would see in a movie, which ultimately brings a whole new level of enthusiasm and attraction to movie lovers and ultimately our customer base.”

“The ARHT Media platform provides an incredible opportunity for studios to gain major efficiencies from their biggest asset – a movie’s star – when marketing their movie,” said ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly, “and cinemas can generate incremental revenue using it as an advertising platform or to enhance corporate and school programs. Congratulations to Cinema Sunshine for being the first with a permanent installation.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT’s patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world’s first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. The company’s technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit http://www.arhtmedia.com/ or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

ARHT Media Investor Contact:

Ali Mahdavi

am@spinnakercmi.com

ARHT Media Press Contact

Salman Amin

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the HumaGram™ technology; the launch of ARHT’s product at Cinema Sunshine location; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.