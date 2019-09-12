Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | ARHT Media Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement Raising Gross Proceeds of Over $2.4 Million ARHT Media Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement Raising Gross Proceeds of Over $2.4 Million CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVoyageur Minerals Board of Director ChangesARHT Media Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement Raising Gross Proceeds of Over $2.4 MillionCEMATRIX Corporation Retains Bristol Capital for Investor Relations Services