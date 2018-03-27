ARHT Media Expands into Blockchain Space with the Sale of 20 Display Portals in Partnership with Anthony Diiorio

Decentral and Jaxx Purchase 20 ARHT Display Portals to Facilitate Meetups and Group Chats in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Space around the Globe

The Largest Single Sale in the History of ARHT Media

Anthony Diiorio, Co-Founder of Ethereum, joins Board of Advisors

TORONTO, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), a global leader in the development, production and distribution of high quality hologram content through its patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology, today announced that Anthony Diiorio, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO and founder of Decentral and Jaxx, has joined its Board of Advisors. Mr. Diiorio was also the lead order in ARHT’s most recent private placement financing, and brings his expertise in blockchain technology and business development to ARHT.

Under a recent agreement, Mr. Diiorio will lead ARHT’s marketing and promotion of its holographic telepresence platform in the blockchain and cryptocurrency marketplace. Mr. Diiorio plans to deploy 20 purchased ARHT holographic display portals around the world to facilitate an ongoing dialogue with the growing community interested in expanding the adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency platforms. This is the largest single order of ARHT holographic display portals in the history of the Company.

Mr. Diiorio will be joining other esteemed advisors to ARHT, including business magnate Carlos Slim; television and radio host Larry King; actor, director, and producer Jason Bateman; singer and songwriter Michael Bublé; entrepreneur, investor and television personality Kevin O’Leary; and The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Former Prime Minister of Canada.

“ARHT is delighted to welcome Anthony, one of the most renowned figures in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, and Canada’s technology space, to our prestigious Board of Advisors. His visionary thinking and track record of building highly successful and disruptive technology companies will be instrumental in ARHT’s continued development and innovation,” commented ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly. “In addition to bringing his strategic counsel to the Board of Advisors, Anthony will promote ARHT Media’s holographic telepresence platform within the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, starting with a purchase of 20 ARHT Engine and Display portals. Especially given the high demand globally for his speaking engagements this deployment will allow him to showcase ARHT’s patented telepresence over IP systems in his upcoming speeches.”

Mr. Diiorio noted: “ARHT’s human holograms, called HumaGrams™, provides a best-in-class experience. As a great believer in pushing the envelope and having personally used ARHT technology for successful live, interactive hologram events in the past, I look forward to incorporating ARHT HumaGrams™ in more major events. Much like Decentral and Jaxx, this platform is about being able to better connect with people, all around the world.”

Rene Bharti, co-founder of ARHT, said: “Anthony is a revolutionary figure in blockchain and crypto technologies. We are proud that he will be using the ARHT platform to reach ever-growing audiences around the world. Anthony thinks very much outside the box, and together we have many exciting and revolutionary uses for the technology planned.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT’s patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world’s first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. The company’s technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the HumaGram™ technology; the development of the Company’s technology; the sale of ARHT holographic display portals to Decentral and Jaxx; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.