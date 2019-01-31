ARHT Media Grants Stock Options to Key Management and Directors That Are 100% Tied to the Performance of the Company

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV: ART), a global leader in holographic telepresence, today announced that in an effort to align the interests of its senior executives and directors with its shareholders, the Company has granted a total of 2,909,000 options to various directors, officers, consultants and employees under the stock option plan of the Company. These options will only vest as ARHT’s stock price appreciates in value. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per option and shall expire on January 31, 2024. The options shall vest in three equal tranches, with the first tranche vesting on the date the ARHT stock price trades at or above $0.28 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the second tranche vesting on the date the ARHT stock price trades at or above $0.42 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days and the third tranche vesting on the date the ARHT stock price trades at or above $0.56 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, all subject to a four month regulatory hold period. The grant of options remains subject to regulatory approval.

“Investors in ARHT Media have expressed their interest in having the Company attract and retain the key players responsible for driving shareholder value and this grant of options, predicated on significant growth in the ARHT Media share price, aligns those interests,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly.

ARHT’s patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world’s first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms that create the sensation of presence. The Company’s technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the grant of options; the development of the Company’s technology; participation by the Company in various events; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.