ARHT Media Provides November 2018 – January 2019 Business Update

Highlights include: Signed Contracts of almost C$900,000 between November 2018 and January 2019, January Signed Contracts of over C$500,000, Private Placement of C$2.4M closes, Tim Casgrain and David Wetherald join Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), a global leader in holographic telepresence, today announced that the Company signed agreements for almost C$900,000 between November 1, 2018 and January 30, 2019, with over C$500,000 being signed in the month of January 2019. Combined with the recent recapitalization of the business through a C$2.4 million private placement financing and the additions of Tim Casgrain and David Wetherald to our board of directors, ARHT is extremely well positioned for positive performance in 2019.

“Our sales momentum continues to grow as we see adoption of our new business models in all parts of the world,” commented ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “and I was particularly pleased with signing over C$500,000 in new contracts in January, with an ever growing sales funnel positioning us extremely well for the coming year. Add to that our recent C$2.4mil private placement financing and the addition of two extremely accomplished board members in Tim Casgrain and David Wetherald, we hit the ground running in 2019.”

Sales and Event Highlights November 2018 – January 2019 Include:

Women in Tech Summit at Imperial College London featuring a keynote address by Google’s Dr. Marily Nika beamed in live from Los Angeles and tech panelists beamed in live from New York;

Signing of a Marketing Joint Venture with the Ontario Science Centre to promote our products and services to the museum and science centre community globally;

Beaming UBS Asia CIO, Min Lan Tan, from Singapore to New York for UBS’s Year Ahead Launch media event with approximately 100 members of the media in attendance;

Signing of our first long term installation at an international airport that will be commissioned in the first half of 2019;

Beaming Aquaman star Jason Momoa live from Rockefeller Center in New York into the IMAX auditorium at Cinepolis Cinemas Universidad multiplex in Mexico City and CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil;

Beaming Dr. Simon Leung from Hong Kong into Toronto to deliver the 2018 Triggs Lecture with live Q & A at the Ivey Business School, Western University;

First live event between two third party owned permanent ARHT capture and display studios – between Shenzhen, China and Toronto, Ontario with SCI Innovation Centers in each market; and

The Company continues to see growing interest, and have recent signed agreements, with top organizations in the finance, banking, pharmaceuticals, museum and educational sectors and ARHT is also now signing deals in new territories including Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Mexico, Brazil and a number of territories in the Middle East.

About ARHT Media

ARHT’s patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world’s first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms that create the sensation of presence. The Company’s technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

For more information, please visit http://www.arhtmedia.com/ or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange.

