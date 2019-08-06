Home | Business News | Financial News | Arizona Metals Corp., Formerly Ring the Bell Capital Corp., Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange on August 7, 2019 Under the Symbol “AMC” Arizona Metals Corp., Formerly Ring the Bell Capital Corp., Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange on August 7, 2019 Under the Symbol “AMC” CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFinning reports Q2 2019 resultsDistrict Copper Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results From Stony Lake Gold ProjectRavenQuest Provides Shareholder Update