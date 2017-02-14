Arizona Mining Reports Further Drilling Results at Hermosa-Taylor; Includes 87 Foot Interval Assaying 31.7% Zinc, 15.4% Lead and 5.0 Opt Silver Within Broader 402 Foot Mineralized Zone

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – February 14, 2017) – Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX: AZ) (“Arizona Mining” or the “Company”) announces the results of three (3) exploration drill holes from its current program on the Taylor zinc-lead-silver sulfide deposit located on its 100%-owned Hermosa Project in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. This brings the total number of drill holes reported in the 2016-2017 program to sixty-two (62).

HDS-413 is an angled drill hole (-82 degrees) drilled to infill an area southwest of the previously reported resource area. HDS-413 intersected seven (7) distinct mineralized sulfide horizons which when added together have a total cumulative mineralized thickness of 716 feet (refer to Table I). Six (6) of the mineralized zones are in the Taylor Sulfide zone and one (1) intersected the Taylor Deeps Sulfide zone. Some of the best results in the hole included:

402 feet assaying 12.8% zinc, 7.2% lead and 2.3 ounces per ton (“opt”) silver Including an 87 foot zone which assayed 31.7% zinc, 15.4% lead and 5.0 opt silver Including a 15 foot zone which assayed 17.7% zinc, 18.2% lead and 12.6 opt silver

203 feet assaying 4.4% zinc, 3.6% lead and 1.1 opt silver Including a 21 foot zone which assayed 10.7% zinc, 8.9% lead and 2.6 opt silver Including a 15 foot zone which assayed 14.5% zinc, 10.3% lead and 3.1 opt silver



HDS-406 is an angled drill hole (-85 degrees) drilled to infill an area of the previously reported mineral resource. The drill hole encountered three (3) mineralized veins in the volcanics, four (4) mineralized horizons within the Taylor Sulfide zone and two (2) mineralized horizons in the Taylor Deeps Sulfide zone. When added together the Taylor Sulfide zone intervals have a cumulative thickness of 136.5 feet (refer to Table I). Most notable among the mineralized horizons includes:

12 feet assaying 7.5% zinc, 3.7% lead and 1.6 opt silver

71 feet assaying 12.0% zinc, 9.4% lead and 3.0 opt silver

HDS-407 is a vertical infill drill hole that intersected two (2) mineralized veins; eight (8) mineralized horizons in the Taylor Sulfide zone plus a significant zone of mineralization in the Taylor Deeps Sulfide zone. Most notable among the mineralized horizons is the mineralization in the Taylor Deeps zone which assayed:

55 feet assaying 10.1% zinc, 9.5% lead and 6.0 opt silver

For a full list of the vein, Taylor Sulfide and Taylor Deeps Sulfide mineralized intervals from these holes please refer to Table I.

CEO Jim Gowans commented: “These drill results continue to confirm the continuity of the Taylor Sulfide portion of the deposit and expand the footprint of the new Taylor Deeps zone.”

Table I. ASSAY SUMMARIES FOR HDS-406, HDS-407 & HDS-413 DH_ID From (feet) To (feet) Interval (in feet) From (meters) To (meters) Interval (meters) Ag opt Pb% Zn% Cu% Zone* HDS-406 1379.5 1382 2.5 420.5 421.2 0.8 7.50 0.39 0.70 0.45 Vein HDS-406 1488 1500 12 453.5 457.2 3.7 1.64 3.68 7.53 0.06 TS HDS-406 1723 1728 5 525.1 526.7 1.5 2.87 2.80 5.03 0.28 Vein HDS-406 1901 1905 4 579.4 580.6 1.2 6.07 0.49 1.40 0.17 Vein HDS-406 1970 2011 41 600.4 612.9 12.5 0.81 1.45 3.52 0.06 TS HDS-406 2398 2410.5 12.5 730.9 734.7 3.8 1.46 4.39 3.11 0.03 TS HDS-406 2508 2579 71 764.4 786.0 21.6 2.98 9.42 12.02 0.11 TS HDS-406 3371 3408 37 1027.4 1038.7 11.3 1.03 2.92 3.11 0.25 TDS HDS-406 3532 3535.5 3.5 1076.5 1077.6 1.1 20.24 2.72 1.47 1.13 TDS HDS-407 572 587 15 174.3 178.9 4.6 1.65 1.50 4.94 0.02 TS HDS-407 912 972 60 278.0 296.3 18.3 1.03 1.22 2.24 0.01 Vein Including 947 957 10 288.6 291.7 3.0 2.67 4.09 10.47 0.04 Vein HDS-407 1047 1062 15 319.1 323.7 4.6 1.00 1.19 1.75 0.03 Vein HDS-407 2037 2092 55 620.8 637.6 16.8 0.51 1.31 1.83 0.04 TS HDS-407 2242 2286.5 44.5 683.3 696.9 13.6 0.69 1.14 1.49 0.20 TS HDS-407 2652 2687 35 808.3 819.0 10.7 0.85 2.48 2.73 0.03 TS HDS-407 2814.5 2822 7.5 857.8 860.1 2.3 0.98 3.14 3.05 0.01 TS HDS-407 2987 3012 25 910.4 918.0 7.6 0.41 1.23 1.00 0.01 TS HDS-407 3139.5 3152 12.5 956.9 960.7 3.8 3.74 2.76 1.84 0.13 TS HDS-407 3181.5 3197.5 16 969.7 974.6 4.9 2.22 3.71 1.27 0.13 TS HDS-407 3277 3332 55 998.8 1015.5 16.8 5.98 9.52 10.14 0.27 TDS HDS-413 1197 1222 25 364.8 372.4 7.6 1.13 0.97 1.89 0.03 TS HDS-413 1765 2167 402 537.9 660.5 122.5 2.29 7.15 12.75 0.17 TS Including 2007 2094 87 611.7 638.2 26.5 5.00 15.44 31.65 0.28 TS HDS-413 2277 2325 48 694.0 708.6 14.6 7.40 7.47 8.23 0.40 TS Including 2295 2310 15 699.5 704.1 4.6 12.57 18.21 17.70 0.64 TS HDS-413 2482 2685 203 756.5 818.3 61.9 1.09 3.61 4.36 0.05 TS Including 2487 2496 9 758.0 760.7 2.7 6.75 22.50 30.33 0.57 TS Including 2597 2618 21 791.5 797.9 6.4 2.62 8.87 10.71 0.09 TS Including 2647 2662 15 806.8 811.3 4.6 3.05 10.34 14.46 0.06 TS HDS-413 2753 2772 19 839.1 844.9 5.8 0.87 2.70 1.67 0.01 TS HDS-413 3202 3211 9 975.9 978.7 2.7 17.62 11.45 8.27 0.25 TS HDS-413 3352 3362 10 1021.6 1024.7 3.0 3.72 2.36 3.07 0.23 TDS

*TS (Taylor Sulfides) *TDS (Taylor Deeps Sulfides) Drill intersections with a combined zinc and lead grade of greater than 9% are bolded. Taylor Sulfide and Taylor Deeps Sulfide drill intervals are down-the-hole drill widths but are considered to be within +/- 5% of true width based on the dip of the mineralized stratigraphy at 22 degrees. The exception to this are the intervals noted as veins. It is not possible to determine the true width of the veins based on the drill density and no representation is made here regarding true width of the veins.

Qualified Person

The results of the Arizona Mining Inc. drilling have been reviewed, verified and compiled by Donald R. Taylor, MSc., PG, Chief Operating Officer for Arizona Mining Inc., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Mr. Taylor has more than 25 years of mineral exploration and mining experience, and is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4029597).

Assays and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

To ensure reliable sample results, the Company has a rigorous QA/QC program in place that monitors the chain-of-custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards at statistically derived intervals within each batch of samples. Core is photographed and split in half with one-half retained in a secured facility for verification purposes.

Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) has been performed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, an ISO/IEC accredited lab located in Tucson, Arizona. ALS Minerals Laboratories prepares a pulp of all samples and sends the pulps to their analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Canada for analysis. ALS analyzes the pulp sample by ICP following a 4-acid digestion (ME-ICP61 for 33 elements) including Cu (copper), Pb (lead), and Zn (zinc). All samples in which Cu (copper), Pb (lead), or Zn (zinc) are greater than 10,000 ppm are rerun using four acid digestion with an ICP – AES finish (Cu-OG62; Pb-OG62; and Zn-OG62) with the elements reported in percentage (%). Silver values are determined by ICP (ME-ICP61) with all samples with silver values greater than 100 ppm repeated using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish (Ag-OG62) calibrated for higher levels of silver contained. Any values over 1,500 ppm Ag trigger a fire assay with gravimetric finish analysis. Gold values are determined by a 30 gm fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21).

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Hermosa Project located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The Taylor Deposit, a zinc-lead-silver carbonate replacement deposit, has a resource of 31.1 million tons in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 10.9% zinc equivalent (“ZnEq”) and 82.7 million tons in the Inferred Mineral Resource category grading 11.1% ZnEq both utilizing a 4% ZnEq cutoff grade calculated in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines (refer to the Company’s news release dated October 31, 2016). The Taylor Deposit remains open to the north, west and south over land controlled by the Company and will be aggressively drilled to test the limits of the resource. The Company’s other project on the Hermosa property is the Central Deposit, a silver-manganese manto oxide project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements including statements with respect to the Company’s intentions for its Hermosa Project in Arizona, including, without limitation, performing additional drilling and metallurgical testwork on the Taylor Deposit. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as may, will, seek, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, budget, schedule, forecast, project, expect, intend, or similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which, while considered reasonable by Arizona Mining, are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to the assumptions herein, these assumptions include the assumptions described in Arizona Mining’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2015 (“MD&A”). Arizona Mining cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievement. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters; changes in costs, including labour, infrastructure, operating and production costs; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals; variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, development or mining activities, including the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; delays in completion of exploration, development or construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to maintain and renew existing licenses and permits or obtain required licenses and permits in a timely manner; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms in a timely manner; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business; and the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risks and Uncertainties” in the MD&A.

Although Arizona Mining has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information, there may be other risks, uncertainties and other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date hereof and Arizona Mining disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/13/11G130205/Images/Drill_Hole_Location_Map-bd1870a94b27989db0b2936815e44428.jpg